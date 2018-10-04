Stoughton- Richard "Dick" D. Moriarty, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at his home in Stoughton.

Dick was born in Benton on April 6, 1932 to Arthur and Mary Moriarty. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1950. Dick served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He received a Bachelor's of Science degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1958. On August 30, 1958 he married Susanne Bensend.

Dick worked for Giddings & Lewis Machine Tool Co. for over 20 years and served as Vice President of the Electronics Division. He then worked for Warman International for many years until his retirement in 1997. Dick enjoyed boating with his family on Lake Kegonsa for 32 years. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of Stoughton Country Club. Dick and Sue enjoyed travelling and wintering in Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susanne; four children, Mark (Peggy) Moriarty, Michele (Michael) Feld, Matthew (Tracy) Moriarty and Megan Floyd; eleven grandchildren, Meghan (Geoffrey) Stone, Ryan (Julie) Moriarty, Kaitlin (James) Pike, Collin and Chloe Feld, Lauren, Mitchell and Aiden Moriarty and Colleen, Sean and Erin Floyd; six great grandsons; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Moriarty; nephews, Christopher (Sera) and Bradley (Lindsey) Moriarty; many extended relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Moriarty and Ronald Moriarty.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 8, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington Street, Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services Monday at church. The family requests that donations be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., or to Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund, 11381 Gateway Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL, 33913.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the great care they provided Dick during his illness.

Please share your memories of Dick by posting Tributes.

