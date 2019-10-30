Middleton: Dick has answered a call to be a soccer coach in heaven. Richard "Dick" C. Rust, age 80, passed away Oct. 28, 2019.

He was born June 30, 1939 in Richland Center the son of Pearl and Oscar Rust.

After graduating from Madison East High School in 1957 Dick joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon his return, he was employed by Brown's Book Shop on State Street, pursuing his interest in books and reading. He later became an owner of the store. He so enjoyed his many contacts on the UW campus, and loved to meet people and engage in stimulating conversation. Following the sale of Brown's, he was employed by the University Book Store, where again he was fortunate in having the opportunity to travel to UW events around the country, meeting many interesting people.

Dick was united in marriage with Judy DeVoe of Brodhead, WI on July 15, 1961. Dick and Judy loved to dance and travel, taking many cruises, especially their trips to Italy and Hawaii. After retirement they spent time in Florida and Arizona.

Coaching youth soccer was Dick's passion, and he endeavored to instill a sense of self confidence in young people. He did so very successfully for many years in Madison, and later in Middleton following retirement. He coached the Hill Farms Tornadoes, Argenteus, Regent, and Middleton Polar Bears soccer teams. He received several awards from the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association and as Youth Commissioner for the Badger State Games. He also loved to interact with young people by being active with the Boy Scouts. Following retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at North Side School and the Middleton Police Dept.

If there was anything Dick loved more than coaching soccer, it was his three grandsons. He so enjoyed the precious times spent with them, and never missed a swim meet or a soccer game.

He is survived by Judy, his loving wife of 58 years; daughter, Lori Henry, Madison, and son, Joel Rust, Bristol WI, three grandsons, Ryan Henry, Zachary (Mickenzie) Rust, and Brandon Rust (Michaela Hannig), sister Deborah Nygaard, McFarland, and nieces Laura and Tracy. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Hinson; and sisters Florence Bahr and JoAnn Sprecher.

A special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare, Oak Park Place-Nakoma, the Forget-Me-Not Volunteers, Northwest Dane Senior Services, and wonderful friends George Meyer and Ward Peterson, who helped Dick in so many ways.

A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison WI on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Visitation will be at the church from 9am until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave #300, Madison, WI 53705, or Asbury United Methodist Church.

