Richard D. Schwedrsky

Richard Dean Schwedrsky, age 69, died on Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born in Mauston on July 26, 1949, the son of Stephen and Ione (Robinson) Schwedrsky. Richard grew up in Baraboo and WI Dells and graduated from Royall High School in Elroy in 1967.

As a youth, he was involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Baraboo, earning the Eagle Scout Award in 1963. As an adult scouter, Richard was involved as a Webelo leader and Cub Master of Pack 145 in Madison. He was also Scoutmaster of Troop 132 in Madison, where he proudly awarded his son the Eagle Scout badge. Richard earned numerous awards and attended and taught leadership courses to young men and well as adult leaders. He was selected to be the Scoutmaster of Four Lakes Council troop that attended the National Jamboree in 1989 at Fort A.P. Hill, VA. Richard's final role in scouting was as Yahara District Chairman in the Four Lakes Council.

In 8th grade, Richard began working with his dad who was the manager at Kellogg Bros. Lumber Co. in WI Dells. He was employed in the building material industry for 50 years at Lumberman's Supply, Central Waubesa Lumber, Chase Lumber, and Brunsell Lumber Co. In his retirement he thoroughly enjoyed working as a courier for the Medicine Shoppe in McFarland.

Dick joined the McFarland Lions Club in 1984 and enjoyed serving the community. He held club offices of Tail Twister, Lion Tamer, Treasurer and President in addition to serving 11 years as club secretary. Dick was also involved at a district level as Zone Chair, Club Secretary trainer, Cabinet Secretary/Treasurer, District Governor 2015-2016, as well as other state offices. He was awarded the Birch-Sturm Fellowship, Melvin Jones Fellowship, Leadership Medal, Presidential Leadership Medal, Lions Dignity Award, and the District Excellence Award. Dick was also a proud member of the Sons of the American Legion at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 in McFarland, serving as finance officer for many years.

Dick met the love of his life, Cinda Schneider at Madison Business College. They were married on July 11, 1970 in Beloit. Dick and Cinda had three children, Dennis (Karen) Schwedrsky, Rebecca (John) Gray, and Jessica Schwedrsky and five granddaughters, Rylee Schwedrsky, Emma Schwedrsky, Kynaeda Gray, Nadia Schwedrsky and Greysyn Gray. Dick would let his granddaughters get away with things that he never would allow his children to do and always had a soft spot in his heart for the girls. Dick is further survived by his sister, Jane (Terry) Ruehlow; brothers-in-law, Randall Schneider and David (Diana) Schneider; nephew, Brent (Amy) Ruehlow; niece, Danielle Schneider; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Dean and Dorothea Robinson and Earye and Winifred Schwedrsky; infant sister, Donna Jean; mother and father-in-law, Joyce and Edward Schneider; sister-in-law, Patricia Schneider; and niece, Kara Ruehlow.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, with Rev. Kelli Schmit officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Private entombment will take place at Roselawn Mausoleum in Monona. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services at church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McFarland Lions Club, PO Box 364, McFarland, WI, 53558. Dick's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, the staff of UW Hospital, especially floor B6/6, and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

To my children and granddaughters:

Be not sorrowful that I am gone and my earthly life is done. Be not sad I passed away, for in you, my children and grandchildren, I live each day. There is a little of me in all of you. So, you see, I'll never be really gone. As long as there are children to carry on. I've had my share of love, sorrow and strife. I have lived a full and fruitful life. So do not mourn and do not weep, for I have entered this peaceful sleep. I have tried to live my life under the Boy Scout Motto: Be Prepared, and the Lions Club Motto: We Serve. Live your lives out this way.