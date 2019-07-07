Richard D. Phipps

Richard Duane Phipps, age 76, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at UW Health at the American Center.

Richard was born at home on May 28, 1942, to Charles and Isabel (Payne) Phipps. He attended school in Deerfield before moving with his parents to DeForest in 1960. He married Margie Kerwin on October 6, 2007 at the Christian Faith Moravian Church in DeForest, of which he was a member.

Richard is survived by his wife, Margie; sister, Martha (Russ) Karow; brother-in-law, Kyle Schneeberg; stepchildren, Lynn (Dave) Olson, Kim Kerwin and Jeffrey Kerwin; 3 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Schneeberg and Delores Liptow.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the Christian Faith Moravian church in DeForest, with Pastor Jason Andersen officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

