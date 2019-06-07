Richard D. "Dick" Madigan, age 84, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Haven Hills in Lodi following a long illness.

He was born in Dane, WI on August 3, 1934, to David and Eva (Clemens) Madigan. He served in the Army and was employed for a time at Oscar Mayer. In 1960, he started his business, Madigan Refrigeration, and the business is currently in the third generation.

Dick was a past member of the Madison Barbershop Quartet. He was also an avid baseball fan and would watch the Brewers at every opportunity.

Survivors include his sons, Brad (Sue) and Mark (Pam) Madigan; grandchildren, Trevor (Alicia), Tera (Brett) Ogorzalek, Tyler (Alison), Tony (Bree), Taylor Madigan (Austin) Maly, Jacci (Scott) Campbell, Rachel (Billy) Torlak, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Emmit, Spencer, Evalyn, and Henry Madigan, Case Ogorzalek, Jack and Sam Campbell, and Adi and Ema Torlak; and sister, Mary Esser. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and daughter, Lynn Madigan.

A Celebration of Dick's life will be held on Monday June 10, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Rex's Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee

