Richard D. "Dick" Hegge, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Alyce and children, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1938, in Madison, the son of Wallace and Mae (Sullivan) Hegge.

Dick grew up in Oregon and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1957. He married Alyce Rose on May 19, 1961, in Norwalk, Wis. Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He worked in food service and trucking for Hostess and UPS and was a member of The Grieg's Club.

Dick was an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan and loved golf and fishing. He enjoyed traveling by train, playing cards, especially euchre, and going to the casinos. Dick had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around with his grandchildren. He loved the time spent with his family and babysitting his children's pets.

Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alyce Rose; children, Eric Thomas (Jennifer ) Hegge, Karen (Mike ) Barry and Bob Hegge; grandsons, Jake Kissane, Tanner Hegge, Kevin Barry and Nolan Hegge; granddaughters, Renee Hegge, Kelly Barry, Katey Hegge and Leyna Hegge; brother, John (Marlys) Hegge; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Wally, Jerry and Ronny Hegge; and sister, Joan Wethal.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's.

Special thank you to the doctors and caring nurses at St. Mary's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.