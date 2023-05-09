Richard D. Collins

Richard "Rik" D. Collins, age 54, passed away on May 2, 2023. He was born September 30, 1968, in Oconomowoc WI and was adopted by Dannie and Sandra Collins at age 2. He attended Parker High School after which he was self-employed doing jobs such as drywalling, painting, mechanical work and performing in bands. Rik's biggest passion was his love of music. He sang and played guitar in many bands, most notably the band Push It. He also loved gardening with his grandchildren. He will be missed by the family and friends he leaves behind. Our greatest prayer for Rik, is that he finds peace, happiness and can keep on playing the music he so loved!!
Rik is survived by his children: Felicia and Jordan Collins (mother Angela Gatrel), and, Selena and Trevor (significant other Kyleigh Rowley) Collins (mother Heidi Norman); grandchildren Lydia, Declan, Mayella, and Clementine; mother, Sandra Collins; siblings, Shelley (Ben) Wellnitz and Troy (Carol) Collins; many nephews, a niece, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Dannie Collins; infant sister, Danielle; and brother-in-law Greg Wellnitz.
A private family burial will be at a later date. His final resting place will be Emerald Grove Cemetery, Emerald Grove, WI.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services
Janesville, Wisconsin
(608) 754-8700
