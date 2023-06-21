Richard D. Cinesi Obituaries Obituaries Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard D. Cinesi, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.Richard was born on January 26, 1932 in Milwaukee, son of the late Alfred and Anna (Carchesi) Cinesi.Burial for Richard took place at Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson.Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson assisted the family.www.DunlapMemorialHome.comCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard D. Cinesi Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought Miggy’s Bakes opens first storefront in Middleton UW-Madison unveils plan to revitalize western portion of campus Not over for everyone: Pandemic struggles push Verona business owners to ask for help staying open 'Rebuilding trust': New MMSD head addresses controversy, promises fresh start in first public interview Latest News US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat FIRST WARN TRAFFIC: Overnight lane closures in effect at Madison's 'hairball' intersection this week Lithium ion batteries cause fire at east side garbage facility In the 608: The MadTown BMX Experience 'Rebuilding trust': New MMSD head addresses controversy, promises fresh start in first public interview More News