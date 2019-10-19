Richard Clair Hermanson, age 82 of rural Blanchardville died on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Monroe.

He was born on May 19, 1937 in Madison to Clara Hermanson. Upon Clara's death in 1943, Richard was taken in and lovingly raised by his aunt and uncle, Bennie & Alma Hermanson and their children Eleanor (Lloyd) Junge, Dorothy (Lyle) Johnson, Carolyn (Ken) Paulsen and Otis (Mardell) Hermanson. He attended the Einerson rural grade school, and Blanchardville high school, graduating in the class of 1955. He is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard was a good-hearted man, a proud farmer who worked hard, and was generous and quiet. His true love was his farm, tending to the cows, land and equipment. He became very close friends with his hired man, Olin Emberson. Olin worked for Richard for many years, and eventually lived with him and stayed on to enjoy retirement together.

A funeral service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Blanchard Hall at 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A catered funeral lunch will follow at Blanchard Hall. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials that will be donated within the local community. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com