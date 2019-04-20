Belleville, WI-Richard C. Haberman, age 79, of Belleville passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

He was born on September 20, 1939 in Madison the son of Raymond and Lucy (Thomaschki) Haberman. Dick first worked for 30 years for Terra Chemicals and then later retired from Federal Industries in Belleville after 23 years. On January 26, 1979 he was united in marriage to Leona Ackley.

Dick is survived by his wife Lee, children Roxann (Tex) Jones, Brenda (Terry) Yonkie, Tammy (Reggie) Polfus, Wanda (Loran) Klubertanz, Mitch (Shelly) Haberman, Shawn (Melody) Haberman, James (Charmain) Riddle, Julie Zimmerman, and Ron Hendrickson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters Judy (Al) Muller, and Jean (Tarch) Washington, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Richard Jr., and a brother Fred.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. A time of remembrance will conclude the gathering at 11:45 a.m.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

