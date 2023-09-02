TOMAHAWK- Richard Behnke, age, 87, passed away at Seasons of Life in Woodruff, Wis., surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. He was born on May 12, 1936, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Lucille (Staley) and Burgess Behnke. Richard grew up and went to school in Brooklyn, Wis., where he played baseball, football and basketball.
Richard was married for 66 years to his wife, Mardelle (Pernot), and raised two sons, Richie and Mitch.
Richard began his 60-year career in Banking at the Brooklyn State Bank from 1957-1980 starting as a teller moving up to Vice President, then left Brooklyn and went to Elroy serving as President of the Bank of Elroy, which changed its name to Royal Bank in 1998. He retired from Royal Bank on Dec. 31, 1998, and remained as an active member of the Royal Bancshares Board of Directors.
Richard had many interests throughout his life, one of which was golfing at different golf courses around the U.S., traveling to many different countries, corvetting, fishing, hunting, boating, snowmobiling, woodworking and just putzing around the house. He served on the Village and School Board, was a life-long member of the gun/trap shooting club and also volunteered at many of the local community events.
Richard was a very generous and kind-hearted soul that would lend a helping hand at any time.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mardelle; children, Mitch (Gloria) Behnke and Richie Behnke; grandchildren, Jeremy, Craig, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Alexis; great-great- grandchild, Zaylee; and siblings, Joyce Wittenwyler and Wallace (Donna) Behnke. He is survived by many other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Burgess Behnke; daughter-in-law, Lana Behnke; brother-in-law, Ken Wittenwyler; and sister, Joanne and (Larry) Day.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, and also from 12 noon until the start of the service on Saturday.
The Behnke family would like to thank the Season’s of Life Hospice Center in Woodruff, Wis., for the outstanding care and kindness Richard and the family received while he was there. It will be forever cherished. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
