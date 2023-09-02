Richard Behnke

TOMAHAWK- Richard Behnke, age, 87, passed away at Seasons of Life in Woodruff, Wis., surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. He was born on May 12, 1936, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Lucille (Staley) and Burgess Behnke.  Richard grew up and went to school in Brooklyn, Wis., where he played baseball, football and basketball.

Richard was married for 66 years to his wife, Mardelle (Pernot), and raised two sons, Richie and Mitch.