Richard Alvin Martin Jr., age 50, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2018, after a courageous battle with a congenital heart condition. He was born on July 9, 1968, in Oshkosh, WI. to Richard (deceased) and Kay Lynn (Matthews) Martin.

Richard graduated from West High School in Madison in 1986. He attended 3 ½ years of college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he majored in journalism. He enjoyed the outdoors, including the "boys" hunting and fishing trips, camping, and photographing wildlife. He loved to read and write stories, listened to many genres of music from classic rock, alternative, heavy metal and oldies to classical. He was a huge Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan. He enjoyed all types of sci-fi and fantasy, and loved spending time with family. Richard was an active member of AA for many years and attended meetings regularly at the "Clubhouse" in Fitchburg, where he made many great friends. He is survived by his mother, Kay Lynn; three sisters Cheryl, Julie (Jim), and Tracy (Travis); five nephews, five nieces and one great niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Family and friends are invited to a reception following the service at Cress.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ford Ballantyne for his compassion and care for Richard, Dr. Pamela Ryan, and a special thanks to Honica Price for being such a great friend and help to Richard in his times of need.