Richard Allen "Rick" Pulvermacher, Sr., age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Rick was born in Roxbury, Wis., on Nov. 24, 1937, the son of Henry and Daisy Pulvermacher. Rick was married to Kathleen "Katy" Pulvermacher. Together they raised six children and enjoyed traveling. Rick shared his love of nature, gardening, and music with his children. Rick had a knack of befriending all kinds of animals, domesticated and wild. He retired from Madison Newspapers in 1997.

Rick enlisted in the U.S. Army, followed by time in the reserves, from January 1956 to January 1962. As part of his service, Rick was deployed overseas to Berlin, Germany, from 1956 through 1959. While in the service, Rick earned the Awards of Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupations Medal (Berlin), and Guardian of the Outpost of Democracy (Berlin). Rick proudly received an honor from the Verona branch of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation in July 2019, which gifted an exquisite quilt as a tangible expression of gratitude for his service.

Rick is survived by his wife, Katy (Schumacher); daughters, Mary, Lee Fuccillo (David), Denise O'Rourke (Tim) and Jenny (Dave Rausch); sons, Rich and Peter; grandchildren, Kaydi, Nikki, Tony and Spencer (Danielle Hartwig); sister, Verena Thony; many nieces and nephews; and family friend, Gloria Barsness (Al). He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry (Liz) and Chester (Wanda); sister, Virginia; and family friend, Al Barsness.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.

A special thank you to the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare, the VA Hospital, Ingleside Manor and Brookdale Middleton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761