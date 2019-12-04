MADISON—Richard Allen "Dick" Sachtjen passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at Agace Hospice.

Richard was born on April 5, 1935, in Madison, Wis. to Merlyn and Berdella (Muehlenbruch) Sachtjen.

He graduated from Madison East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Richard married Dolores Adams on Oct. 6, 1957, in Soldiers Grove, Wis. They settled in Madison, where he worked for the City of Madison Department of Traffic Engineering.

He enjoyed camping with friends and family. He and Dodi were able to travel throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He was always busy with a wide array of handyman projects that brought him so much satisfaction. He was a member of the Lake County, Fla. AMVETS and the Elks Club.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merlyn; mother, Berdella; brothers, Merlyn, Edward and Elwood; sister, Mary Lou Erikson; and son, Scott. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores; children, Marc (Marti), Lori (Dan) Munz, and Paul; grandchildren, Lucas, Lee Ann (Brad) Parish, Marc (Deb), Buddy Turner, Ricky Turner, Mandy Fuijihira, Joshua, Jordyn, and Jayln; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond; and sister, Shirley (Joe) Thomas; as well as many extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Rd., Poynette, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, visitation to begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m

In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Richard's name to Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, Wis. or Dekorra Lutheran Church, Poynette, Wis.