Richard Albert “Dick” Sonn

Richard Albert “Dick” Sonn, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the VA Hospital. He was born on Sept. 11, 1933, in Hartford, Wis., the son of Joseph and Viola (Kuechler) Sonn. Dick graduated from Hartford Union High School. He worked for and retired from Inventory & Accounting at Dairy Equipment Corporation in Madison.

Dick was a member of the Living Stones Choir at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Madison. He was a U.S. Army veteran who enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, playing the organ, bowling, playing dominos/cards; Sheepshead was his favorite game. He also enjoyed watching Nova on PBS and listening to classic country music.