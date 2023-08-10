Richard Albert “Dick” Sonn, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the VA Hospital. He was born on Sept. 11, 1933, in Hartford, Wis., the son of Joseph and Viola (Kuechler) Sonn. Dick graduated from Hartford Union High School. He worked for and retired from Inventory & Accounting at Dairy Equipment Corporation in Madison.
Dick was a member of the Living Stones Choir at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Madison. He was a U.S. Army veteran who enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, playing the organ, bowling, playing dominos/cards; Sheepshead was his favorite game. He also enjoyed watching Nova on PBS and listening to classic country music.
Dick is survived by his two sons, Michael (Theresa) Sonn and Rick (Jodi) Sonn; daughter, Diane (Dale) Rosenau; brother-in-law, Duane "Butch" Frisch; and brother, Joe (Rita) Sonn. Dick had 10 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Bonnie Frisch.
A memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, with Pastor Justin Dittrich presiding. Interment will be held after the memorial service. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Wisconsin Public Television, Wounded Warrior Project, or Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
