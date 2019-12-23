VERONA/MADISON - Richard A. "Dick" Gaffney, age 84, of Oregon passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on February 4, 1935, in Madison, Wis. the son of Edward and Amy (Hoffman) Gaffney.

Dick graduated from Verona High School. He worked as a salesperson for many auto dealerships and retired in 2002 from Zimbrick Buick. Dick enjoyed vacationing with Dana, golfing and entertaining at their home. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and sitting by the campfire. Most times you could find him putzing around at his property in Adams, where everyone was welcome, or watching a game at Alt-n-Bachs. He was a man that just loved being around people. His family and friends were the most important part of his life.

Dick is survived by children, Kim (Alex McDonell) Gaffney, Sheila Walford and Richard Gaffney II; grandchildren, Brad (Dani) Gaffney, Chad (Taylor Summerville) Gaffney, Richard (Molly) Gaffney III, Brett McDonell, Brittney (Nikk Leak) Walford, Tony Gaffney; great-grandchildren, Sophie and Everlie Walford-Leak, Finley Gaffney; sister, Elaine Purcel; brother, Jerry (Louise) Gaffney; sister-in-law, Sharon Gaffney; former wife Georgia Gaffney; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soul mate, Dana Gaffney in 2017; parents; son-in-law, Larry Walford; brother, Edward Gaffney; brother-in-law, Dick Purcel; and sister, Marge Judd.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday Dec. 27, 2019, with the Rev. Stephen Zwettler presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, and also at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Friday.

A very heartfelt thank you Dana's family for being so supportive and caring for Dick the last years of his life.

