Stoughton - Rhea A. Wethal, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 30. 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born July 24, 1928 in Edgerton to the late Roy and Gertrude (Vaughn) Pearson. She married Orlin R. Wethal on June 24, 1948 in Edgerton. Together they started a family of 7 children, and she lived the farm life in rural Stoughton area.

Rhea is a member of Cooksville Lutheran Church.

Rhea was always a mom, and a very kind and sweet woman, enjoyment was found reading the newspaper and watching TV.

Rhea is survived by her 7 children, Ronald (Linda) Wethal, Sandra (Alan) Page, Susan (Robert) Lee, Mark (Rhonda) Wethal, Michael (Kathy) Wethal, Teresa Veum, Lisa (Rob) White; 20 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; brother Irl Pearson; brother-in-law Bryant (Pat) Wethal; sister-in-law Joan (Stanley) Sperry; and she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years Orlin, and 2 brothers Wayne Pearson and Vaughn Pearson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at COOKSVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11927 W. Church St. Evansville. Burial will be at Graves Cemetery. A catered luncheon will follow the burial at Viking Lanes, 1410 US-51, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Cress funeral home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Cooksville Lutheran Church.



