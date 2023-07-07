Reverend Oradell "Inky" Nordness

VERONA - Reverend Oradell “Inky” Nordness, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.  He was born on Jan. 29, 1931, to Obert and Esther (nee Hellingson) Nordness.   

Inky graduated from Madison East High School, then St. Olaf College and went on to Luther Seminary, graduated and served five parishes as minister.  He married Joan Dahl in 1956 and they raised four sons.  Inky loved God, his family and the Green Bay Packers.  He signed up to be on the season ticket wait list almost the minute he moved to serve in Neenah. He waited 29 years to become a season ticket holder.  