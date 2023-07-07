VERONA - Reverend Oradell “Inky” Nordness, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He was born on Jan. 29, 1931, to Obert and Esther (nee Hellingson) Nordness.
Inky graduated from Madison East High School, then St. Olaf College and went on to Luther Seminary, graduated and served five parishes as minister. He married Joan Dahl in 1956 and they raised four sons. Inky loved God, his family and the Green Bay Packers. He signed up to be on the season ticket wait list almost the minute he moved to serve in Neenah. He waited 29 years to become a season ticket holder.
Inky was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage. He put countless hours in studying the family genealogy and visiting Norway to confirm his research. His sons endured being served lutefisk each Christmas season while growing up.
Inky faithfully served as minister in five parishes: Lansing and Royal, Iowa, Evansville, Ind., and Neenah, Wis and as visitation pastor before retiring in Rochester, Minn.
Inky is survived by his four sons, Stephen (Rita), Daniel, Jon and Philip (Amy); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Genny Castagna; and former daughters-in-law, Carla Nordness and Cindy Hendren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; sister, Celoris Hinz; and brothers, Eugene, Joe, Laverne, Gerald and Russell.
A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7291 County Road PD, Verona, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Luther Seminary. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
