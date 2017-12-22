Reverend Johnny M. Russell

MADISON/BILLINGS, MONT.-The Rev. Johnny Marvin Russell, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

He was born June 1, 1936, the son of Marvin and Lillie Russell in Urania, La. He graduated from Montgomery High School in Montgomery, La., in 1954, and attended Montana State University in Billings, Mont.

Rev. Russell was a licensed minister with the United Pentecostal Church International for 52 years. He served under the Rev. G. A. Mangun, former bishop of the Pentecostals of Alexandria, La. for seven years. In 1970, Rev. Russell, his wife, Norma and daughter, Vicki moved to Billings, Mont., where he pastored a thriving church for thirty eight years.

Rev. Russell was superintendent of the Rocky Mountain District, a three state region, for 29 years until he retired at age sixty nine. He served on the Board of Publications and the Board of Finances at the UPCI Headquarters in Saint Louis, Mo. Rev. Russell and his wife, Norma, moved to Madison in 2008, where they enjoyed attending Calvary Gospel Church with their family and also served alongside of John Seidl, Pastor of Voces Unidas.

Rev. Russell was an avid reader and a student of the Bible. He is remembered by friends and family as being a loving, caring man, and a great listener. Rev. Russell regularly shared stories in order to teach life lessons. For eight years he was a favorite teacher in Purpose Institute, where he encouraged his students to seek for the anointing of God in their preaching and teaching ministry. Rev. Russell’s preaching style was enthusiastic and he would regularly display his enthusiasm by jumping up and down during his messages. He encouraged praise and worship and he loved to pray with folks after he was finished preaching. Many miracles and healings took place during his ministry. Many lives were transformed under his ministry. Rev. Russell patterned his style of servant leadership after Jesus Christ. “Jesus was a servant, whether giving a mother back her dead son, raised to life, or feeding five thousand people,” Rev. Russell once said. “Jesus met the needs where they were.” Luke 4:18 perfectly describes the life of Johnny Russell. "The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free…” Rev.

Russell is survived by his loving wife, Norma Russell; his daughter, Vicki (Scott) Leonardson; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Margaret Mixon, Clara Linda Wilkes, Tracy Smith, Mary Holt and Joy Russell; his brother, James David Russell; and also 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and his brothers, Gene Russell and Alan Russell.

A Home Going Celebration will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at CALVARY GOSPEL CHURCH, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a memorial be made to a favorite charity.

