Reverend James Hill, age 76, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.

A Memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Jim was born January 26, 1943 in Webster City, Iowa the son of James and Rosina (Haglund) Hill. He had served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and was stationed in Vietnam. He was ordained in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1978. He served churches in De Smit, South Dakota, Mazomanie, WI, Dodgeville, WI, Evansville, WI, Globe, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Capron, IL, and Sturgeon Bay, WI until he retired in 2008.

Jim is survived by a son, Matthew Hill; a daughter, Heather (Jeff) Hoefen; a brother, Gene (Deb) Hill; sisters, Cheryl Russell, Jan Coenen and Joyce (Ronald) Davis; a grandchild, Parker; a special friend, Betty Heller-Hobbs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepfather, Robert Russell and nephew, Bradley McDannel.

Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells.