Reverend Father Roger Gabriel Nilles

Reverend Father Roger Gabriel Nilles entered peacefully to eternal life on August 4, 2023 at the age of 90 at St. John’s on the Lake in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was born on June 9, 1933 in Madison, Wisconsin. Father Nilles is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and predeceased by his parents, Mathias John and Anna Marie, née Omson, and his siblings: Ruth (Nilles) Dollhausen, James E. Nilles, and Joan (Nilles) Gebhardt.

According to Robert Booth Fowler in Catholics On State Street, “One was Fr. Roger Nilles, who served for a decade starting in 1967. From Madison, Fr. Nilles came to St. Paul’s when he was thirty-three years old with some Catholic service experience behind him, and he was known as a friendly, level-headed, down-to-earth, stable participant in the life of St. Paul’s in those heady days. He was not at the forefront of political or Christian Radicalism, but he seemed to understand others who were and was well known and appreciated for his ability to work calmly with all sorts of priests, students, and community members. While at St. Paul’s he studied for and received his Ph.D. in counseling and guidance. He was often involved with counseling students and others, and his 1:30 p.m. Mass was a popular one. When he left St. Paul’s he continued in the priesthood, retiring in 2010 as the longtime and fondly regarded pastor of St. Peter’s in east Madison.”