Titonka, Iowa – The Rev. Trudy A. Peterson, age 63, of Titonka, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a three year struggle with ALS.

Trudy was born December 11, 1955, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Robert and Frieda (Stach) Maloney. Trudy and her brothers, Tom and Terry, were the first triplets born at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL. They joined a brother, John, who was two years old when they were born.

Trudy attended school in Springfield, graduating from Lanphier High School in 1973. She attended Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois, and later transferred to Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, from which she graduated in 1973. Trudy then went on to attend Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. At Wartburg Seminary she met her husband, Kim Peterson. They were married on August 31, 1980 at Wartburg Theological Seminary. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Kymberly and Stephanie. Trudy and Kim served a number of parishes including: West Clermont Lutheran, Clermont, IA; Immanuel Lutheran, Titonka, IA; Cambridge Lutheran, Cambridge, IL; Grace Lutheran, Opheim, IL; St. Matthews Lutheran, Princeton, IL; St. John Lutheran, Boyden, IA; Grace Lutheran, Primghar, IA; Parish Three Lutheran, Woden, IA, and Good Hope Lutheran, Titonka, IA.

She is survived by her husband, The Rev. Kim Peterson, and daughters, Kymberly (Edward) Pease of Boyden, IA, and Stephanie Peterson of Sanborn, IA. She is also survived by her brother Tom (Kat) Maloney of Springfield, IL; brother-in-law Steve (Kathy) Peterson of Dodgeville, WI; Nieces Jessica Scott, Stephanie Scott, & Nataley Maloney of Springfield, IL; nephew Michael (Melissa) Peterson and niece Michelle Peterson of Dodgeville, WI; several great-nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frieda Maloney, and brothers Terry Maloney and John Maloney.

A visitation will be held at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, WI on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM at OTTER CREEK LUTHERAN CEMETERY in rural Highland, WI, with Bishop Viviane Thomas-Breitfeld presiding.

Memorials in Reverend Trudy's memory will be directed by the family to the ALS Association and to the Western Iowa Synod Seminarian Support.

