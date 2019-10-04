Rev. Philip A. Yeager died on Saturday 28, 2019 at Bloomfield Healthcare following a brief illness.

Philip was born on February 8, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Lillian (Berleman) Yeager. Following graduation from high school in Newport, KY he worked on the railroad for three years. Philip then went to Wilmington College where he met his future wife, Lucille Snider. They were married on June 8, 1957. Philip then attended Theological Seminary at the University of Chicago. Following his ordination, he took a call to Plymouth Congregational church in Dodgeville, WI. While there, he continued his education and earned his Master's degree in English at U.W. Platteville. Rev. Yeager served many churches during his career, including: Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Stratford, WI; St. Paul United Church of Christ, Marshfield, WI; Peace of Church Christ, Browntown, WI and other area churches; Marion Church, Woodman, WI; He served Liberty Ridge Church for many years before retiring from the ministry in 1999.

Philip was a man of many talents, he owned and operated Spring Valley Trails Campground, grew Christmas trees, through Yeager Homebuilders he built homes with is son, Mike for 25 years. He also raised Beefalo and ran a hardwood lumber business. Philip was instrumental in bringing Habitat for Humanity to Wisconsin, was a member of Dodgeville Lion's Club and served on the Clyde Town Board, just to name a few of his community involvements.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brothers-in-law, Raymond Neu, and Donald Neu.

Philip is survived by his wife, Lucille of Dodgeville; four children, Denise (Joe) Smith of Upper ‘Falls, MD; Karen (Mark) Thuli of Woodland Park, CO; Marty (Julie) Yeager of Onalaska, WI; Mike (Jamie Wright) Yeager of Richland Center, WI; 12 grandchildren, John (Malia) Howland, Sarah (Javan) Austin, Emily Howland, Zach (Cindy) Thuli, Nate (fiancé, Jenna Cerone) Thuli, Alexis Thuli, Jake Yeager, Austin Yeager, Logan Yeager (fiancé Tara Bender), Chad Yeager, Tessa Yeager, Vanessa Yeager; 3 great-grandchildren, Everly Thuli, Luke Thuli, Samuel Thuli; sister-in-law, Nancy Neu of River Falls, niece Deb (Jeff) Hoffman, Nephew Ken (Becky) Neu, numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational church in Dodgeville, with Pastor Joy Graham officiating. A private inurnment will be in the Liberty Ridge Cemetery.

