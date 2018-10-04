MADISON, WIS.-Rev. George M. Orvick, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1929, near Hanlontown, Iowa. After attending high school in Thornton, Iowa, he went to Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, Minn., Northwestern College, Watertown, Wis., and Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary, Mankato, Minn.

While at Bethany Lutheran College, he met Ruth Hoel of Deforest, Wis. who became his dearest friend and life-long mate. They were married on Aug. 25, 1951. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Daniel, Emily, Mark, and Kirsten.

George was ordained into the public ministry and installed as pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Amherst Junction, Wis. in 1953. In 1954, he accepted a call to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. and served as their pastor for 32 years. George was elected as President of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod from 1970 - 1976 and from 1980-2002. George and Ruth made their home in Mankato, MN, from 1986 to 2010.

After his retirement, George and Ruth moved back to Madison to be closer to family. George was blessed with many opportunities to use the gifts that God had given him. He and Ruth had the privilege of traveling to many places on behalf of the synod, and cherished the friendships that they made all over the world.

George will be remembered for his leadership, and his kindness and compassion. He dearly loved the members of Holy Cross and the ELS Synod. He appreciated his Norwegian heritage, his family, and his wife, Ruth.

George is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children, Daniel (Kris) Orvick, Emily (Robert) Goetzke, Mark (Lisa) Orvick, and Kirsten Orvick; nine grandchildren, Erica (Jason) Gavin, Chelsea Orvick, Danny (Nicole) Orvick, Arabelle Orvick, Elizabeth (Nick) Jessen, Kristoffer Goetzke, Marisa (Shaun) Opsahl, Briana (Matthew) Caron, and Nathan (Chelsea) Orvick; and 14 great-grandchildren, Nels, Brynja, Jens, Jorgen, Magdalena, Corrina, Miles, Ryder, Ellery, Quintin, Jackson, Harper, Rylan, and Payton. Other survivors include his brother-in-law, Michael Hoel (and special friend Evie), sisters-in-law, Barbara Hoel and Leona Orvick; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and George Orvick; two brothers, Sherman (Lucile) Orvick and Hubert Orvick; sister, Eileen (Marlin) Field; and brothers-in-law, Orville Hoel and Norman Hoel.

Christian Burial Services will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Private family burial will be held at Burke Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Bethany Lutheran College or Bethany Lutheran Seminary. We rejoice in the surety of Christ’s resurrection, knowing that George is enjoying eternal life with his Savior in heaven.

