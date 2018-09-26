STOUGHTON/MADISON-Renee A. Demrow, age 56, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1961, in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Patricia (Paulson) Phillips.

Renee graduated from LaFollette High School in 1980. She worked for WPS, Great Lakes Higher Education, Home Instead and CapTel.

Renee enjoyed cheering on the Packers, playing cribbage with her dad, baking, gardening, and just simply being with her family. She will always be remembered for being selfless, humble and helping others.

Renee lived her life simply and to the fullest! Renee is survived by her children, Dustin Leggett, Jennifer Demrow and Christina Merritt; mother, Patricia Phillips; sister, Wendy (Mike) Myers; and her loving "Fur Babies", Calli, Isobel, and Leo. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Phillips.

A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, with a reception to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 pm until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



