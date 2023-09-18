Regina Nankee, 60, of Muscoda died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville after a long battle with cancer. She was born on November 23, 1962, in Boscobel the daughter of Edward and Barbara (McCure) Reiter. Reg graduated from Riverdale High School in 1981 and she attended UW La Crosse. On April 28, 1984, she was united in marriage to Bob Nankee. Reg worked at Lands End for 25 years and later went to work at the Muscoda Utilities Office. She loved traveling, especially on her Harley Davidson Street Glide. Reg was a natural born leader. She loved all the time she was able to spend with her family and friends but especially her grandchildren.
Reg is survived by her husband Bob of Muscoda;
Daughter Torre Nankee of Oconomowoc
Three grandchildren: Kadin, Lexii, Celia;
Brothers: James (Ellaine) Reiter of Blue River,
Michael (Debra) Reiter of Boscobel,
Stephen (Judy) Reiter of Huntley, IL,
Paul (Debra) Reiter of Boscobel;
Brothers and sisters-in-law: Dan (Lois) Nankee of Highland,
Kathy Sturdevant of Prescott,
John (Jan) Nankee of Muscoda,
Jim (Jill) Nankee of Blue River,
Jerry (Cindy) Nankee of Waupaca,
Karen (Jeff) Landmark of Fitchburg,
David (Jodi) Nankee of Carlisle, PA;
Many other relatives and friends.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Barb.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 3:40 PM. Visitation will also be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
