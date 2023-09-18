Regina Nankee

Regina Nankee, 60, of Muscoda died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville after a long battle with cancer. She was born on November 23, 1962, in Boscobel the daughter of Edward and Barbara (McCure) Reiter. Reg graduated from Riverdale High School in 1981 and she attended UW La Crosse. On April 28, 1984, she was united in marriage to Bob Nankee. Reg worked at Lands End for 25 years and later went to work at the Muscoda Utilities Office. She loved traveling, especially on her Harley Davidson Street Glide. Reg was a natural born leader. She loved all the time she was able to spend with her family and friends but especially her grandchildren.

Reg is survived by her husband Bob of Muscoda;

Tags