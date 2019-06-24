Rebecca "Becky" Gray, age 45, of Dane, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 after a long struggle with alcoholism.

She was born on October 13, 1973, in Prairie Du Sac, WI, the daughter of Steven and Kathy (Schoephoerster) Crary. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1991, Becky attended Madison College earning her Associates Degree.

She married Dale Gray on September 23, 2000. Becky worked over 20 years at Lakeside International and most recently at Ness Auto Sales.

She had a variety of interests including listening to music, going to concerts, cooking, baking, and enjoyed most her time with friends, co-workers and family. But Becky's true passion was being a mother and attending her daughters' school and sporting events.

She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her daughters Ashley and Allison Gray and their father Dale Gray, her father Steve Crary (special friend Jen Hellenbrand), her brother Andy (Mandy) Crary and their children Anna, Ben and Cade. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and her step-grandmother Allie Schoephoerster.

She was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents and aunts, uncles and a cousin. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St, Lodi from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday at the church from 1:00 pm until the time of her Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established for the children's educational fund.

We would like to thank all her friends, family and employers who supported her through her battle. This disease will not define Becky and will not be her legacy as substance abuse knows no boundaries.