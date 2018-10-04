Obituaries

Rebecca "Becki" Mussa

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

Rebecca “Becki” Mussa, age 29, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. She was born on July 27, 1989, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Kimberly (Rieper) Mussa and Richard (Sandy) Mussa.

She is survived by her mother, Kimberly; father, Richard (Sandy); sister, Madison; grandmother, Esther; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved cat, Briscoe.

Rebecca loved to read, enjoyed watching her DVDs, and had a knack for crocheting, and creating works of art for her family.

A Celebration of Becki’s life will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars