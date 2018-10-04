Rebecca “Becki” Mussa, age 29, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. She was born on July 27, 1989, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Kimberly (Rieper) Mussa and Richard (Sandy) Mussa.

She is survived by her mother, Kimberly; father, Richard (Sandy); sister, Madison; grandmother, Esther; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved cat, Briscoe.

Rebecca loved to read, enjoyed watching her DVDs, and had a knack for crocheting, and creating works of art for her family.

A Celebration of Becki’s life will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.