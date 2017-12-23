Raymond William Schmid

Raymond "Ray" W. Schmid, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

He was born on November 4, 1938, in Louisville, KY, the son of William and Idelle (Haak) Schmid. He was united in marriage to Judith Williams on December 11, 1969, in Monroe, Wisconsin. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage.



Ray was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had a deep love for Judy and their children.



Ray is survived by his wife Judy; his children Tanya(Todd) Haseleu, Theresa Merrill and Raymond(Lisa) Schmid; he also leaves behind several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Valentin.



At Ray's request, no services will be held.



The family would like to thank Oak Park Nursing and Rehabilitation and Agrace for their wonderful and loving care.



