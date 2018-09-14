MADISON-Raymond "Ray" Stalowski, age 85, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at All Saints Memory Care in Madison.

Ray was born on January 9, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ignatz & Czeslawa (Kloss) Stalowski. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1951 and Marquette University in 1955. He married the love of his life, Beverly Fleischer on April 21, 1956.

Ray was employed by Price Waterhouse & Company, in Milwaukee from 1955 until 1962, during which time he earned his CPA designation from the State of Wisconsin. He moved to Madison, Wisconsin in July 1962 to join the Kayser Automotive Group as Corporate Controller and Treasurer. In 1971, he was named President of Kayser Leasing Corporation, and with the help of his friend and mentor, Ken Kimport, built Kayser Leasing into a large regional vehicle leasing company, which was ultimately sold to Associates Corporation of North America in 1984. Ray was then named Senior Vice President of the parent company until his retirement in 1991.

Ray was extremely proud of his Polish heritage and his extended family in Poland, which he had the privilege of knowing and visiting on several occasions.

He was a long-time member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 4527, East Madison-Monona Rotary and the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ray was active in his parish church from 1964 to the present and served as President of the Carefree Years Club.

Ray counted his blessings every day and shared his happiness with those around him and dear to his heart. God knows that we will miss him greatly.

He is survived by his four children, Susan Arthur (John Walker), Ray, David (Mary) and Tom; grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) Dambach, Bryan Arthur, Melissa, Alex, Josh and Lucy Stalowski; great-grandchildren, Julia, Noah and Vera Dambach; sister, Leona Schueller (Allen) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Poland.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his parents, his brothers, Zenon and Henry, and his sister-in-law, Arlene Stalowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Michael Burke and Father Robert Evenson, presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, September 17, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Mass.

Ray's family would like to thank the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Clinic, All Saints Memory Care in Madison and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care in Fitchburg. You are all angels.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the organizations listed above or St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434