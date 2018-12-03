DeForest-Raymond “Ray” J. Ruegsegger, age 77, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, one day short of his 57 year wedding anniversary.

He was born on June 4, 1941 in Madison, WI, the son of Ernest and Mary (Farr) Ruegsegger. At the age of 12, Ray went to live and work with the Warren Breggeman family. After graduating from high school, he worked for his dad at Ruegsegger Carpentry. When his father passed away, Ray went into cement construction, working for Victor Statz Construction. In 1969, Ray and two coworkers bought the cement business from Victor Statz, and started Dane Concrete, Inc. Ray worked at Dane Concrete until 1994 when he hurt his back and couldn’t do the work anymore. He then spent a year and a half working for Winter Silks in DeForest until he retired.

Ray married Karen Dale on December 2, 1961 at Norway Grove Memorial Church in DeForest. They built their home in 1964 which is still their current home. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed into their lives their two children, Vicki and Steve. Over the years, Ray enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing cards and especially fishing. He always enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and granddogs, Zoey and Ginger.

Ray is survived by his wife, Karen Ruegsegger; his children, Vicki (John) Stagliano and Steve (Kathy Zipperer) Ruegsegger; grandchildren, Andrew (Faith) Smithback, Nicolas Stagliano and Olivia Stagliano; siblings, Ernest Ruegsegger, Rose Ruegsegger, David (Sandra) Ruegsegger, Daniel (Sandra) Ruegsegger, Gary (Mary Hein) Ruegsegger, Debra Karls, Jeff (Susan) Ruegsegger, Michelle (Tim Turner) Larson and Terry Larson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary; his siblings, Shirley, Pamela and Larry; his stepfather, Arnold Larson; and mother and father-in-law, Eleanor and Oscar Dale.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI, with Pastor Jerry Grimshaw presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30am until the time of service.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Columbia Health Care Center and Agrace Hospice for their care and support to Ray. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250