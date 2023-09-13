Raymond “Ray” E. Bolton, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Hartland Place Senior Living after his valiant battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
He was born in Madison on Jan. 29, 1948 to Henry and Lucille (Page) Bolton. Ray graduated from Sauk Prairie High School, class of 1966. He was drafted into the United States Army during Vietnam, serving as a painter and mailroom supervisor in Germany. After leaving the service Ray continued his education, ultimately earning his Masters in Architecture at U.W. Milwaukee and becoming a member of American Institute of Architects (AIA). Ray was united in marriage to Rhonda Lee Sprecher on Nov. 10, 1973. Together they first lived in West Allis and eventually moved to Brookfield. Ray and Rhonda’s family grew by three children, Ryan, Rory and Reyna, then they decided to move back to the Sauk Prairie area where Ray grew up. Ray was creative with a steady drawing hand and a unique eye for design. Throughout his lengthy Architecture career he worked as VP of Buildings & Construction with Boston Store designing new buildings and displays, then as a partner with ADCI in Lake Delton where he had a hand in designing water parks and resorts all over the country. Ray’s knowledge of building codes and construction made him the “go to guy” at his firm, and he went on to become licensed in nearly 30 states along with joining the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). Many of his colleagues would say “He could banter and soften up even the toughest of clients…his personality, warmth, and charm were a welcomed change.”
Ray loved his hometown, it was important to him to be involved and do his part in serving the community. As such, he served on the Village of Prairie du Sac Board of Trustees for 20 years (2001-2021). During his tenure he served on numerous commissions and committees, including but not limited to: Planning Commission, Library Board, Library Building Committee, Administrative Committee, Code Committee, Parks Committee, and Public Works/Utilities Committee. Ray also served on Sauk Prairie Police Commission, Sauk Prairie Recreation Commission, Sauk Prairie Intergovernmental Planning Committee, Sauk County Development Corporation, and Great Sauk Trail Commission. Ray played an influential role in the development of various community projects including the Sauk City Chamber of Commerce, Great Sauk State Trail, and the Ruth Culver Community Library.
Although Ray’s career and civic involvement were important to him, spending time with family and friends was truly his favorite pastime. When his children were young he helped coach their sports teams and attended their countless concerts, recitals, and theatre performances. He loved music, especially George Jones and Kenny Rogers, and in his youth even recorded his own record (a fact he loved to brag about). Ray looked forward to hunting season each year and male comradery at the family cabin. He was more than your average “social butterfly,” he couldn’t go anywhere without running into a friend. Ray loved class reunions, Friday fish fry, cruising with Rhonda in his Corvette, Jack Daniels, playing euchre, and going out for breakfast. Ray was always ready with a quick quip or scheming his next prank or joke on his family members.
Ray is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three children, Ryan (Michaela) and their daughter, Brooklyn; Rory (DaMara); and Reyna (Jack) Costa and their daughter Rhiannon; brother, Wayne (Sandy) Bolton; brother in-law, Reginald (Maria) Sprecher. Ray is further survived by close family, nieces and nephews, other relatives, the Fus family, and many friends.
He was preceded by his parents, Henry “Buck” and Lucille; step mother, Alice and nephew, Mark Raymond Bolton.
Rhonda and family want to thank all of their family and friends, physicians, and caregivers for their support over the years for Ray’s battle with PSP.
A visitation for Ray will be held on Tues., Sept. 19, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, 100 Oak St. from 2:00pm until 4:30pm with a celebration of life service to follow where special reflections and personal memories will be welcomed. A private burial will be held in the Sauk City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.