Raymond “Ray” E. Bolton

Raymond “Ray” E. Bolton, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Hartland Place Senior Living after his valiant battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

He was born in Madison on Jan. 29, 1948 to Henry and Lucille (Page) Bolton. Ray graduated from Sauk Prairie High School, class of 1966. He was drafted into the United States Army during Vietnam, serving as a painter and mailroom supervisor in Germany. After leaving the service Ray continued his education, ultimately earning his Masters in Architecture at U.W. Milwaukee and becoming a member of American Institute of Architects (AIA). Ray was united in marriage to Rhonda Lee Sprecher on Nov. 10, 1973. Together they first lived in West Allis and eventually moved to Brookfield. Ray and Rhonda’s family grew by three children, Ryan, Rory and Reyna, then they decided to move back to the Sauk Prairie area where Ray grew up. Ray was creative with a steady drawing hand and a unique eye for design. Throughout his lengthy Architecture career he worked as VP of Buildings & Construction with Boston Store designing new buildings and displays, then as a partner with ADCI in Lake Delton where he had a hand in designing water parks and resorts all over the country. Ray’s knowledge of building codes and construction made him the “go to guy” at his firm, and he went on to become licensed in nearly 30 states along with joining the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). Many of his colleagues would say “He could banter and soften up even the toughest of clients…his personality, warmth, and charm were a welcomed change.”