Raymond Norris “Red” Stenjem, age 76, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Karmenta Care Center, in Madison.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1941, in Madison the son of Gordon and Alice (Learned) Stenjem. Ray married the love of his life Marilynn Wiese on June 11, 1960, at St Dennis Catholic Church, in Madison. They were married for 40 years. Ray started his career early on, working on the farm and in the tobacco fields with his family. He owned and operated Red’s Mobile Lunch with his mother-in-law Florence, for many years. For over thirteen years, Ray drove truck long distance with his wife Marilynn, who also drove truck. He always had a faithful dog riding shotgun with him. He eventually retired from Madison Kipp. In his limited spare time, he enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing and country music and was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Most important to Ray was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a joke. He was truly one of a kind. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Jeff) Krauss; two sons, Keith (Julie Nelson) and Kevin Stenjem; and his favorite sister, Doris Lund; his grandkids, Cassie “bugsy” (Pat Conway) Krauss, Jeremy “bandit” Krauss, Jessica “beetle bug” (Brad) Christopher, Shawna “bundles” (Austin) Sieber, Kyle “boomer” Stenjem, and Lissa “bridgette the monkey” Krauss; and great-grandkids, Olivia, McKenzie, Kaiden, Keighan, Makenna, and Charlotte, as well as many other good friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilynn; his parents; his two sons, Keith Scott and Kory Gordon Stenjem; and his grandson, Kyle Allan Stenjem.

Ray will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Karmenta for their compassionate and patient care, and to Heartland Hospice for their kindness.

Next time you have a cold one, think of Ray.

