MADISON – Raymond Lynn Balfour, age 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Attic Angel Place. He was born in Mason City, Iowa on June 27, 1938, the son of Marvin and Louise Balfour.

Raymond earned both B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska, an MBA from Temple University, and a J.D. from Cornell University. He met the love of his life, Sandra Goodell, while they were both students at the University of Nebraska. They moved to Ithaca, N.Y., where their first son, Bryan, was born while Raymond was in law school at Cornell University. Kevin and Carter were born while Raymond and Sandra lived in Philadelphia. The family moved to Madison in 1979.

Raymond worked for the majority of his career as an attorney for Rayovac Corporation. He enjoyed golf and watching Badgers and Cornhuskers sports. He and Sandra share a passion for international travel and "birding," and traveled the globe many times over. Together, they made many lifetime friendships with people from all corners of the world. While in Madison, they loved playing bridge with close friends.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Sandra Balfour; sons, Bryan Balfour, his wife, Mary Beth Cishek, and their sons, Jack and Andrew, Kevin Balfour and his son, Tristan, and Carter Balfour, his wife, Holly Balfour, and their children, Adeline, Oliver and Phoebe; and by his brother, Bill Balfour. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Maude Balfour and Louise Bluhm.

Raymond and Sandra are blessed to have had many wonderful, close friends in Madison who supported them through the last year of Raymond's life, and we thank you all very much. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the coming months.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

