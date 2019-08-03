Raymond G. Maly

Raymond G. "Ray" Maly, age 83, died on Friday August 1, 2019 at a Madison Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born May 14, 1936 in Madison to Godfrey and Sally (Radermacher) Maly. He married Virginia Ingwell on July 23, 1955 in Blanchardville. Ray served in the military as a Jet Mechanic with the Air National Guard at Truax Field for 35 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his four sons; Steve Maly, Mike (Laurie) Maly, Mark (Carman) Maly, Scott (Michelle) Maly; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister Rosie Schulenberg and a brother Joseph Maly. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia and a sister Jeanette Hruby.

Funeral services will be held on Wed. Aug 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call on Tues. Aug 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee, friends may also call at the church on Wed from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.