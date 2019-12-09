Portage - Ray Arnold Mitchell, age 58, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at St. Mary Hospital.

He was born on January 10, 1961 in Pierce County, WA to Glen and Donna (Sherman) Mitchell. Ray married Valerie Herron in Madison on July 3, 1982.

Ray was a big happy go luck guy who was known for his sense of humor. He was always willing to help other people and was liked by everyone. He had a passion for fixing anything he could get his hands on. Ray loved spending time with his family and 5 grandchildren.

Ray is survived by his wife; 2 daughters, Erin Mitchell, Angie Mitchell; son, Travis Mitchell; 5 grandchildren, Cecilia Mitchell, Colton Pelot, Raelynn Pelot, Kenadie Pelot and Oliver Brown.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and adopted brother Joseph Mitchell.

Ray will be dearly missed by his wife of 42 years, his 3 kids and 5 grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Burke Station Cemetery on Burke Road.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for the support and care during his stay.

