Raphael "Ray" J. Powers

Raphael, "Ray" Joseph Powers, age 85, passed away September 5, 2019 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

He was born on April 20, 1934 in Arena, the son of Patrick and Regina (Demby) Power. Ray was united in marriage to Marlys Meyer on September 5, 1959 in Mazomanie. He was employed as a cement truck driver for many years at Lycon Inc. Ray enjoyed the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers and was a supporter of the Mazomanie Mustangs Home Talent baseball team.

He is survived by a son, Mike Powers; sisters. Ester Handell, Theresa Russell; sister in law, Myrtle Power.

Further survived by many nieces and nephews, in laws and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys, a son Mark; brother, Leonard Power; sisters, Regina Colden and her husband Robert, Frances Marty and her husband Victor, Arlene Sheldon and her husband, Glen, Lucille Kirch and her husband, Lee;

brothers in law, Tom Handell and George Russell Jr.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Maplewood Village Assisted Living.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Mazomanie, WI. Burial will follow in St. Barnabas Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home.