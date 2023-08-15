Raphael Albert “Ray” Sutter, age 99, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at All Saints Memory Care. He was born on May 26, 1924, in the Township of Perry, Wis., the son of Joseph and Rosena (Haag) Sutter. Ray was baptized at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on May 28, 1924, where he was an active member for 56 years.
Ray attended Spring Valley Country School and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1941. After working on area farms, he was later employed by Dane County Highway Department as a big machine operator. In 1956, he retired from Dane County Highway Department and purchased a farm on Blue Valley Road in Blue Mounds township, which was taken over by his eldest son, Tom, in 1980.
He married Dolores Holmes on Oct. 5, 1957, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. They were blessed with five children, Tom (Katy) of Mount Horeb, Doug (Julie) of rural Brooklyn, Steve (Deb) of Sauk City, Lynn (Jerome) Zander of Mount Horeb and Margaret (Mark) DeSmet of Hollandale.
Ray loved his family, faith and farm. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers and deer hunting. Ray was a quiet, gentle man. He loved to reminisce about the fun he’d had with his grandchildren as they were growing up and about gatherings during the holidays. Ray was an active member of St. Ignatius Parish after moving to Mount Horeb in 1980, and of the Knights of Columbus, of which he was a charter member. While on the farm, he was a town board member of the Township of Blue Mounds
Ray is survived by his wife, Dolores; five children and their spouses; 12 grandchildren, Jake (Jaclyn), Ben (Stacy) and Nick (Kaylee) Zander; Megan, Adam and Connor Sutter; Savanna (Jon) Bollig; Trey, Phillip (Sierra) and Kevin Sutter; Matthew and Jonathan Ross; two step grandchildren, Andrew and Ryan DeSmet; 16 great-grandchildren, Kolten, Oliver, Maycie, Grayson, Kaden, Graham, Ethan, Amelia, Gwen, Leo, Locklyn, Crew, Avry, Ruxin, Elaina and Lincoln; one brother, Wayne (Mary) Sutter; sisters-in-law, Ginny Oldenburg and Margaret Holmes; one brother-in-law, Tom Devine; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie (Al) Wagner, Dorothy (Jim) Paquet, Marcia (Bill) O’Brien and Pat (Jim) Murphy; brother, Glenn (Carol) Sutter; mother and father-in-law, Warren and Margaret Holmes; brothers-in-law, Dave Holmes, Bill Holmes and Norb Oldenburg; and sister-in-law, Diane Devine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, with Father Rob Butz and Father Chahm Gahng concelebrating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.