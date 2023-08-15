Raphael Albert “Ray” Sutter

Raphael Albert “Ray” Sutter, age 99, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at All Saints Memory Care. He was born on May 26, 1924, in the Township of Perry, Wis., the son of Joseph and Rosena (Haag) Sutter. Ray was baptized at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on May 28, 1924, where he was an active member for 56 years.

Ray attended Spring Valley Country School and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1941. After working on area farms, he was later employed by Dane County Highway Department as a big machine operator. In 1956, he retired from Dane County Highway Department and purchased a farm on Blue Valley Road in Blue Mounds township, which was taken over by his eldest son, Tom, in 1980.