Randy L. Huffman, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

He was born December 3, 1972 in Madison, the son of Edward and Linda Huffman. Randy spent numerous years in the carpentry trades. He was very creative with woodworking, was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Randy was a good father, and enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Carter.

He is survived by his daughter, Lacey; grandson, Carter; mother, Linda; brother, Tony (Renee); and other extended family.

He is preceded in death by his girlfriend, Kelly, and his father, Edward.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Randy, you will be missed.

