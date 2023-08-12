Randall "Randy" A. Sedbrook

Randall A. “Randy” Sedbrook, 58, of Livingston, Wisconsin, died on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, with a time of sharing to be at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Randall Sedbrook Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Randy was born on July 27, 1965 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, son of Edmund and Avanelle (Place) Sedbrook. He was united in marriage to Laurie Riley on November 15, 1986 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. Randy graduated from Lancaster High School, class of 1984. He worked for Loy Farms, Inc. and in 2004 he went to work for Scott Industries, Muscoda, where he was a machinist. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting and cutting wood. He was a Chicago Cubs and Oakland Raiders fan. He truly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Randy is survived by his wife, Laurie; four children, Regina (Ryan) Brendemuehl, Josh (Kate) Sedbrook, Justin Sedbrook, and Ryan (Mary) Sedbrook; six grandchildren, Jaydon, Isla, Noelani, Addison, Rylinn, and Hailee, grandson “baby Ralph” as Randy called him is due in August; and many sisters, one brother and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Diane, Joan and Bev.
