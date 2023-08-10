Ralph Kent Westby

Ralph Kent Westby passed to the place where there’s no more sad parting on Wednesday morning, August 9th, 2023 surrounded by loving family at SSM Monroe Hospice.

Ralph was born on August 6th, 1934 in Madison, Wisconsin. The second child of Melvin and Bernace Westby, Ralph and his older sister Audrey were raised with a familial love that would inform and guide Ralph throughout his life. Ralph graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1952 along with the love of his life, Elaine Throndson.

