Ralph Kent Westby passed to the place where there’s no more sad parting on Wednesday morning, August 9th, 2023 surrounded by loving family at SSM Monroe Hospice.
Ralph was born on August 6th, 1934 in Madison, Wisconsin. The second child of Melvin and Bernace Westby, Ralph and his older sister Audrey were raised with a familial love that would inform and guide Ralph throughout his life. Ralph graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1952 along with the love of his life, Elaine Throndson.
At Mount Horeb High, Ralph was a prolific multi-sport athlete. He found his passion on the gridiron, where he stared at end for the Vikings. Ralph was remembered by teammates as a leader; truly another coach on the field. Ralph’s standout play earned him a scholarship offer from Luther College. He turned down the offer, however, to follow his true calling as a family man. Upon graduation, Ralph began an apprenticeship with the Sheet Metal Workers International Association. Ralph would remain a proud union man for the rest of his life.
On August 8th, 1953 Ralph married Elaine at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville, Wisconsin. It was a union of deep love and commitment that would last the rest of their lives. Ralph was a devoted and doting husband who knew that the secret to a happy marriage was two simple words, “yes, dear.” Ralph took pride in making sure all of Elaine’s needs and wants were always met.
Ralph and Elaine welcomed their first son, Gregory, in December 1954. Shortly after the birth of his son, Ralph was called to serve in the United States Army. Ralph joined the army in 1955 and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Ralph described leaving Elaine and baby Greg in Wisconsin as one of the most difficult times in his life. Elaine and Greg eventually moved to the base to reunite with Ralph before his honorable discharge from service in 1957.
Upon his release from service, Ralph moved his young family to Madison, WI and began working full time for the union. Ralph and Elaine welcomed their second son, Gary, in July of 1960, completing their family.
Throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s Ralph and Elaine lived their perfect version of the American Dream. Ralph would work his sheet metal job during the days, and in the evenings, he would join his beloved brother-in-law Russel Throndson and first cousin Ronald Wallace to build homes in the rapidly growing Madison area. Working together in their time off, the friends would build seven homes. The Westby’s, Throndson’s, Wallace’s and Melvin and Bernace all lived in four houses neighboring one another in Madison’s Parkwood Hills neighborhood. It was a time of special family connection that formed a deep bond between the families.
In the 1980’s Ralph and Elaine moved to New Glarus, WI where they would live out the rest of their days. During their time in New Glarus, Ralph and Elaine delighted in spoiling their three beloved grandchildren, Joshua, Amanda, and Andrew. They also traveled the world, visiting 48 of the 50 United States, Nova Scotia, Norway, Switzerland, Spain and countless other locales. They often traveled with their favorite companions, Russel and Joann Throndson and Ronald and Shirley Wallace.
A true light in Ralph’s life during his final years was spending time with his great-grandchildren Olivia, Paxton, Penelope and Amelia. Truly, nothing meant more to Ralph than his family.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Bernace Westby; his sister and brotherin-law, Audrey and Leonard Marty; and his loving wife Elaine Westby.
Ralph is survived by his sons, Gregory (Kathleen) Westby and Gary (Debra Anderegg) Westby; grandchildren Joshua (Alison) Westby, Amanda (Matthew) Noll and Andrew (Kathryn) Westby; great-grandchildren Olivia and Paxton Westby and Pennelope and Ameilia Noll; his good friend and neighbor Keith Kammerud; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Perry Lutheran Church, 1057 State Rd. 78, Mt. Horeb, WI with Rev. Kelli Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in the Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Perry Lutheran Church.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. A memorial fund has been established.