Ralph J. Klaassen

On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, Ralph Jerome Klaassen, loving son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54 in Bossier City, LA.

Ralph was born on August 11, 1965 in Platteville, WI to Dwight and Sharon (Jost) Klaassen. He graduated from Platteville High School and studied Electromechanical Technology at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore. He worked in the Platteville area as a school custodian and also at Burnham Lumber Company. In 1991, Ralph moved to Lindale, TX to serve with Last Days' Ministries and he held a variety of other jobs in the areas of Tyler, Texas; Ruston, Louisiana; and Bossier City, Louisiana through the years. He was very active in the Community Christian Fellowship (CCF) while in Lindale.

Ralph loved gadgets and electronics. It was good to have him around when something needed to be fixed. Ralph was not a follower. He thought for himself and chose his own path, which was often distinctly different from his older brothers; for example, while they played violin, Ralph played tuba. Ralph never surrounded himself with lots of people, but those who got to know him appreciated his warmth and sincerity.

The family expresses our gratitude to his special friends in Louisiana and Texas: Bill, Susan, Shelly, Mel, Christine, and Jennifer. Ralph was a faithful friend who was always available to help.

Ralph is survived by his parents, Dwight and Sharon; his brothers, Vaughn (and Nancy), Glenn (and Rochelle); and his niece and four nephews.