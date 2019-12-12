BREAKING NEWS

Obituaries

Ralph E. Malec

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:26 AM CST

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:51 PM CST

MADISON- Ralph E. Malec, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420

