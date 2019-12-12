MADISON- Ralph E. Malec, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

