MADISON - Ralph Albert Pfeiffer, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born on Aug. 8, 1925, the son of William Pfeiffer and Margaret (Uebel) Pfeiffer. He married the love of his life, Theresa Pfeiffer, on Sept. 28, 1946, in Madison. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Ralph worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Madison.

He was a member of the VFW Post 7591 and the American Legion. Ralph enjoyed fishing, being around people, volunteering at the food pantry, and most of all, going to the casino.

Ralph is survived by his son, Ralph Jr. (Renee) Pfeiffer; grandchildren, Gina Pfeiffer and Max Pfeiffer; and sister, Esther Vergerant. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; daughter, Annette Pfeiffer; sisters, Marge Castillo (Pfeiffer) and Norma Hanson; and brother, Jack Pfeiffer.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.