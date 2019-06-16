It is with great sadness that we share the passing of my wife, Rae, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was our mother, our inspiration, and our dearest friend. Not a day will go by that we won't miss her presence and her love.

Rae Kristine Miles, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 10, 1960, in Marshfield, the daughter of Howard and Esther (Vieneau) Rannow. Rae married Eddie Miles on Aug. 24, 1985.

Rae graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in Business Education. She enjoyed being on the water and paddleboarding, as well as cooking, wine, and hosting family and friends. Rae enjoyed family traveling, and was very proud of her daughters.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie; her two daughters, Alexandra and Morgan Miles; and her mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Rannow; and sister, Renee Rannow.

A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, with Pastor Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.