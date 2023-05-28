Rachel Cowan Karch

MIDDLETON - Rachel Cowan Karch died Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Madison, following a brief serious illness.  Born Aug. 4, 1986, to Anne and Paul Karch in San Diego, Calif., Rachel had Duplication 15q (Dup15q) syndrome, a rare and disabling condition caused by extra copies of part of chromosome 15. As a result of Dup15q, Rachel had severe cognitive impairment, epilepsy, low muscle tone, and autism, and processed the world around her as a typical one-year-old child would. Later in life Rachel experienced difficulty swallowing, aspirating food and liquids, and low muscle tone, resulting in periodic and increasingly severe lung infections over the past six years. During hospitalization for the last lung infection, her weakened breathing muscles could no longer keep her alive. Dup15q made life for Rachel quite challenging and frightening as she moved through a world she did not understand. In spite of this, she was able to persevere and be an important member of her family, her job site, her neighborhood, and her church.

Rachel and her family moved to Appleton, Wis., when she was 8 in a successful search for schools able to include her more fully in classrooms and school life. She attended Janet Berry Elementary School, Madison Middle School, and East High School, and spent many weekends at Easter Seals Respite Camp in the Wisconsin Dells. She swam regularly at the Appleton Y, attended church at First Congregational United Church of Christ, visited the Appleton Public Library, and went for frequent walks around town and at High Cliff State Park. She attended her siblings’ soccer games and cross country meets, but usually paid little attention to the athletic competition and spent her time walking around at or near the events. Rachel was always in motion, and her favorite activities included hiking and walking, jumping on the trampoline, pushing shopping carts around the grocery store (and sometimes down the street), and singing her favorite songs while doing all of the above. Rachel’s memory and love for her favorite songs often amazed people meeting her for the first time, as she chimed in on favorite words and punctuations in the chorus, including her own inventions or additions.