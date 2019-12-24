Rachel Caroline Kinzler passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019.

She was born on November 14, 1944 in DeForest, the daughter of Walter and Jane Kinzler. Rachel's strong faith in the Lord guided her in her resilient battle with cancer. She enjoyed cooking, going to church, watching movies, spending time with family and friends and snuggling on the couch with her granddog Nora.

She is survived by her children Calvin (Brittney) Quam, Sandy (James) Wick and Kyle (Molly) Quam; grandson, Connor; siblings, Dave (Charlene) Kinzler, Sharyn (Doug) Gamer, Rose (Bill) DeRocher, Jerry (Cheri) Kinzler and Julie (Brent) Guthrie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, her life partner and best friend, Carroll "Junior" Quam, and their son Charles "Chuck" Quam.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 1801 S. Thompson Drive, Madison, WI 53716, with Pastor Dean Howell officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on December 27 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery in DeForest.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, UW Hospitals and Clinics, the staff at Waunakee Manor, the team at Agrace HospiceCare and everyone that added to her life throughout her battle with cancer.

Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me."

