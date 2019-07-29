Quintin L. Balun

Quintin Lawrence Balun, 20, of Batavia, Illinois and Rome, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, as a result of leukemia (ALL). Quinn was born July 13, 1999, in Glendale Heights, Illinois, the son of Lawrence "Larry" and Elizabeth "Beth" (née Brower) Balun . Quinn was a 2017 graduate from Batavia High School.

Throughout the years Quinn enjoyed: spending time with friends and family, playing sports (most notably baseball), riding his bike, hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards, camping, gaming, and constantly exploring. The list of shared memories is too long to describe here. Quinn worked as a caddie at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, showcasing his passion for the game. Another passion of Quinn's was aviation. He had begun taking classes in pursuit of his pilot license. Quinn was also considering careers in psychology and culinary.

Quinn had many fine qualities: courage, charisma, kindness, wittiness, an easy-going nature, and wisdom beyond his years. These qualities were apparent to anyone fortunate enough to have known him or to have shared any amount of time with him. Quinn had an uncanny ability to reach people in a meaningful and positive way. Quinn will be greatly missed by all.

Quinn is survived by his parents, Larry and Beth; his older sisters, Kaleen and Cassie; his niece, Addison; and his Nana, Geraldine Balun (née Szot). He also leaves his many uncles, aunts, cousins, and close friends.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Quinn touched are invited to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to celebrate Quinn's life. Visitation hours will be from 9am to 12pm. The funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Leukemia Research Foundation in Northfield, Illinois: https://www.allbloodcancers.org/.

