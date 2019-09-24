MADISON-Quentin Weatherwax, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1948, in Madison, the son of Richard and Della (Upham) Weatherwax. Quentin graduated from UW-Oshkosh and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service retiring in 2003.

Quentin was a talented woodworker and enjoyed building furniture, desks, bookshelves, and "a table." Photography was a lifelong interest. He loved cars and cards, riding his motorcycle and playing pool. He had a passion for reading military history, primarily World War II.

Quentin is survived by his two daughters, Karen Weatherwax and Nicole (Michael) Paske; a brother, Roy; and sisters, Karen and Gail. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL ANDCREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd. Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Memorials may be made to ACLU.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

