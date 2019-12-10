Prudence Anne Maglio

MADISON – Prudence Anne "Penny" Maglio, age 76, died peacefully on December 9, 2019 at Belmont Nursing Home after a courageous battle with dementia.

She was born on June 10, 1943 in Madison, WI, the daughter of the late Sylvester "Sal" and Josephine "Peggy" Maglio. Penny was a gifted athlete, excelling in golf, softball, bowling, ping pong and billiards. But really whatever she was competing in she was remarkable. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and to Galapagos Island. Penny was bar manager at Lysistrata, located at the corner of Gorham and Broom streets. It was a popular feminist and lesbian meeting spot before it was destroyed by fire in 1982. Penny's brother, Ted, owned and operated Lombardino's Garden Restaurant in Madison for 25 years where Penny also worked. Family was very important to Penny and she touched so many lives. Penny certainly was not shy about expressing her feelings or thoughts!

Penny leaves behind many family and friends; her brother Ted; many nieces and nephews; loving partners, Vida Groman and Sammy Corr; and other family and friends too numerous to name.

Penny is preceded in death by her parents Sal and Peggy; her brother, Carlo; sister-in-law, Jean; and niece Joanie.

Penny will be cremated as per her wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date.

A special thank you to Linda Maglio Walters for the continuing, never ending, great care and comfort she provided to Penny the last 10 years of her life. The family is extremely grateful for the care given to Penny in her final hours by Agrace HospiceCare and all the Staff at Belmont Nursing Home.

